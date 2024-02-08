News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Charming five bedroom semi-detached Southsea home hits the market for £875,000

A charming and cosy five bedroom property, in the heart of Southsea, has come onto the market for £875,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT

This beautiful property, located in Albany Road, has so much to offer a buyer. With four floors comprising of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms and a beautifully designed kitchen, what’s not to love? This home also has off-road parking and is located in a very desirable area of the city – it is only a stone’s throw from Albert Road and also has easy access to the M275.

The listing says: “Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea’s most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road.

"This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking.”

This house is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents for £875,000. For more information about the property, click here.

This charming semi-detached property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as off road parking and a patio garden at the back of the house.

This charming semi-detached property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as off road parking and a patio garden at the back of the house.

The listing says: "Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea’s most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road."

The listing says: "Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea's most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road."

This home is only a stone's throw from some of the most popular Southsea areas including Albert Road and Palmerston Road.

This home is only a stone's throw from some of the most popular Southsea areas including Albert Road and Palmerston Road.

The listing says: "This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking."

The listing says: "This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking."

