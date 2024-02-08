This beautiful property, located in Albany Road, has so much to offer a buyer. With four floors comprising of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms and a beautifully designed kitchen, what’s not to love? This home also has off-road parking and is located in a very desirable area of the city – it is only a stone’s throw from Albert Road and also has easy access to the M275.
The listing says: “Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea’s most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road.
"This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking.”
This house is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents for £875,000. For more information about the property, click here.