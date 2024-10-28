For Sale in Portsmouth: Cheapest home on Zoopla costing £90,000 would benefit from 'modernisation'

If you want to get your teeth stuck into a home renovation project, look no further.

This three bedroom home comes with a spacious living area, a kitchen, bathroom and a good size garden, all of which would benefit from refurbishment.

The listing says: “Situated off Queen’s Road, close to local shopping/travelling facilities and within easy reach of Portsmouth City Centre including Portsmouth & Southsea Rail Station. Kingston Park is also nearby.

“An end of terrace house requiring modernisation.”

Summary:

Location: Tennyson Road, Portsmouth

Cost: £90,000 guide price

Agent: McHugh & Co Estate Agents and Auctioneers

Key Features: Renovation project

This home will be sold by online auction as lot 39 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. For more information about this house, click here.

