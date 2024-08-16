This home comes with no forward chain, but does require some tlc from its new owners. Located in Stamshaw, it is in an ideal location as it is in close proximity to the city centre, the beach and Gunwharf Quays while maintaining easy access to the M275.
The listing says: “A 2 bedroom terraced house offering superb scope for improvement situated in this residential road in the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth.” Summary:
Location: Stamshaw, Portsmouth
Price: £190,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: No onward chain, south facing back garden
