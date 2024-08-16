For Sale in Portsmouth: Cheapest house on Purple Bricks costing £190,000 has 'superb scope for improvement'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 17:01 BST

If you want to get stuck into a renovation project, this home is the one for you.

This home comes with no forward chain, but does require some tlc from its new owners. Located in Stamshaw, it is in an ideal location as it is in close proximity to the city centre, the beach and Gunwharf Quays while maintaining easy access to the M275.

The listing says: “A 2 bedroom terraced house offering superb scope for improvement situated in this residential road in the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth.” Summary:

Location: Stamshaw, Portsmouth

Price: £190,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: No onward chain, south facing back garden

For more information about this property, click here.

This home comes with two bedrooms and would be a brilliant project for someone to get stuck into.

This home is being sold for £190,000 and it is the cheapest house in Portsmouth on Purple Bricks.

This home is in the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth and is a stone's throw away from local shops and amenities.

