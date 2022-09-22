The detached house, which would now benefit from some updating and modernisation, is being offered with no onward chain which could help speed up acquiring this outstanding opportunity.

Space is offered in great abundance with three reception rooms, a kitchen / breakfast room, a study, a conservatory and four bedrooms plus both a family bathroom and shower room upstairs and a cloakroom downstairs.

There's also a large garden, a workshop, and garage with a gated driveway alongside the front garden.

The home is on sale for £740,000 with Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or email [email protected]

