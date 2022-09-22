News you can trust since 1877
6 Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton, Portsmouth, Hampshire is on sale with Fine and Country

For sale in Portsmouth: Detached home in Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton

Many people are familiar with the 1930s architecture of the homes in Drayton’s Welsh avenues but here in Penrhyn Avenue is a home that stands out for being very different.

By Tom Morton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 12:17 pm

The detached house, which would now benefit from some updating and modernisation, is being offered with no onward chain which could help speed up acquiring this outstanding opportunity.

Space is offered in great abundance with three reception rooms, a kitchen / breakfast room, a study, a conservatory and four bedrooms plus both a family bathroom and shower room upstairs and a cloakroom downstairs.

There's also a large garden, a workshop, and garage with a gated driveway alongside the front garden.

The home is on sale for £740,000 with Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or email [email protected]

1. Spacious

The kitchen

Photo: Fine and Country

2. Light

The conservatory

Photo: Fine and Country

3. Storage space

The study

Photo: Fine and Country

4. Plenty of room

The back garden

Photo: Fine and Country

