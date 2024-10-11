This three bedroom home sits in one of the most expensive roads in the city - and it is beautiful to say the least. On the market with Fine and Country Drayton, this £675,000 home comes with two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious kitchen and a lovely courtyard garden. Ths home is in a very desirable area of the city and it is a stone’s throw from the city centre and local amenities.
Property Solvers found that St.Edwards Road is the ninth most expensive road in Southsea with the average house price reaching £743,333. St Edwards Road is joined by Hillborough Crescent and Tower Street which are both also in the top ten most expensive roads in the city. The listing says: “A unique opportunity to acquire a detached Coach House that was built in 1995 to a bespoke architectural design, the L shaped accommodation is arranged over two floors, providing 1403 sq ft of living space over two floors.
“Located in a backwater, yet within easy access to local shops, bus routes, the Victorian promenade, Gunwharf Quay retail outlets, Portsmouth Harbour mainline railway station with a regular service to London Waterloo.” Summary:
Location: St. Edwards Road, Southsea
Cost: £675,000
Agent: Fine and Country Drayton
Key Features: Detached Coach House, bespoke architecture, close to city centre and beach
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.