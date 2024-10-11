For Sale in Portsmouth: Detached £675,000 coach house in one of most expensive roads in city

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST

Have you ever wondered what a home in one of the most expensive roads in the city looks like inside?

This three bedroom home sits in one of the most expensive roads in the city - and it is beautiful to say the least. On the market with Fine and Country Drayton, this £675,000 home comes with two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious kitchen and a lovely courtyard garden. Ths home is in a very desirable area of the city and it is a stone’s throw from the city centre and local amenities.

Property Solvers found that St.Edwards Road is the ninth most expensive road in Southsea with the average house price reaching £743,333. St Edwards Road is joined by Hillborough Crescent and Tower Street which are both also in the top ten most expensive roads in the city. The listing says: “A unique opportunity to acquire a detached Coach House that was built in 1995 to a bespoke architectural design, the L shaped accommodation is arranged over two floors, providing 1403 sq ft of living space over two floors.

“Located in a backwater, yet within easy access to local shops, bus routes, the Victorian promenade, Gunwharf Quay retail outlets, Portsmouth Harbour mainline railway station with a regular service to London Waterloo.” Summary:

Location: St. Edwards Road, Southsea

Cost: £675,000

Agent: Fine and Country Drayton

Key Features: Detached Coach House, bespoke architecture, close to city centre and beach

For more information about this home which is on the market for £675,000, click here.

