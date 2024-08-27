Situated on Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth, is a three bedroom semi-detached home that has a mind-blowing interior. This home has been recently renovated and has extremely eccentric interior designs throughout. It has a spacious back garden and is in a quiet area with a number of Ofsted rated ‘good’ schools nearby.
The listing says: “Three-bedroom, semi-detached family home with a shared driveway located in the quiet and ever popular Seaton Avenue, Copnor. Located within the Admiral Lord Nelson catchment area. This property has many benefits and would be popular for all types of buyers.
“This is a very unique and spacious property in a very popular location in Baffins. This property must be viewed to completely understand all that it offers.”
Location: Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth
Price: £365,000
Agent: Mann - Portsmouth Sales
Key Features: Incredible interior, spacious back garden, recently renovated
