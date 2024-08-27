For Sale in Portsmouth: Eccentric £365,000 three bedroom home with mind-blowing interior goes viral

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 11:45 BST

This is no ordinary home.

Situated on Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth, is a three bedroom semi-detached home that has a mind-blowing interior. This home has been recently renovated and has extremely eccentric interior designs throughout. It has a spacious back garden and is in a quiet area with a number of Ofsted rated ‘good’ schools nearby.

The listing says: “Three-bedroom, semi-detached family home with a shared driveway located in the quiet and ever popular Seaton Avenue, Copnor. Located within the Admiral Lord Nelson catchment area. This property has many benefits and would be popular for all types of buyers.

“This is a very unique and spacious property in a very popular location in Baffins. This property must be viewed to completely understand all that it offers.”

Location: Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth

Price: £365,000

Agent: Mann - Portsmouth Sales

Key Features: Incredible interior, spacious back garden, recently renovated

For more information about the property, click here.

This house is not your ordinary property - it has a wild and eccentric interior within.

1. Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth, £365,000

This house is not your ordinary property - it has a wild and eccentric interior within. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: " Located within the Admiral Lord Nelson catchment area. This property has many benefits and would be popular for all types of buyers."

2. Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth, £365,000

The listing says: " Located within the Admiral Lord Nelson catchment area. This property has many benefits and would be popular for all types of buyers." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "As you enter the property you have the cozy lounge area with the large bay window that allows plenty of natural light."

3. Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth, £365,000

The listing says: "As you enter the property you have the cozy lounge area with the large bay window that allows plenty of natural light." | Zopola

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £365,000 and it is being sold with Mann - Portsmouth Sales.

4. Seaton Avenue, Portsmouth, £365,000

This home is on the market for £365,000 and it is being sold with Mann - Portsmouth Sales. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPortsmouthBaffinsSchoolsBenefitsOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.