This gorgeous property, located in Yarborough Road, Southsea, comes with seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a good-sized garden. This house is a perfect family home and it is a mere stone’s throw from local amenities and public transport links.
The listing says: “There is something very appealing about the symmetrical look of the property with the central doorway and double height bay windows to either side. On stepping through the door you are immediately impressed by the original features of the Victorian era, with high ceilings, impressive rooms with large windows, architraves, high skirting boards and fireplaces.
"This family home is a true example of a grand Victorian Villa which sits in a central conservation area in the heart of Southsea, yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, the seafront and Victorian promenade as well as being within the ‘Golden Triangle’ of schools including Mayville, The High School and Grammar School.”
This property is on the market for £1,200,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country – Drayton. Click here for more information.