For Sale in Portsmouth: Inside brilliantly charming £415,000 home five minutes from Fratton Park

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:30 BST

This splendid four bedroom home is an ideal buy for someone on the search for a family home.

Situated in Liss Road, this home comes with four good sized bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as an extended kitchen space. As well as being a brilliant home that is contemporary and cosy, this property is also a stone’s throw from Fratton Park.

The listing says: “This impressive four bedroom, double bay & forecourt property has accommodation set over three inviting floors, offering a brilliant blend of original charm and character mixed with modern open plan spaces, ideal for family living.”

Summary:

Location: Liss Road, Southsea

Cost: £415,000

Agent: Lawson Rose Estate Agents

Key Features: Modern throughout, four bedrooms, spacious, contemporary kitchen, garden and five minute walk from Fratton Park.

For more information about this four bedroom home, click here.

1. Liss Road, Southsea, £415,000

This home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.

2. Liss Road, Southsea, £415,000

The listing says: "Situated on the popular Liss Road in Southsea, this beautifully presented property provide a light and spacious living room, complete with a large bay window and feature log burner."

3. Liss Road, Southsea, £415,000

This home is in an ideal location and it is a five minute walk to Fratton Park.

4. Liss Road, Southsea, £415,000

