Situated in Liss Road, this home comes with four good sized bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as an extended kitchen space. As well as being a brilliant home that is contemporary and cosy, this property is also a stone’s throw from Fratton Park.
The listing says: “This impressive four bedroom, double bay & forecourt property has accommodation set over three inviting floors, offering a brilliant blend of original charm and character mixed with modern open plan spaces, ideal for family living.”
Summary:
Location: Liss Road, Southsea
Cost: £415,000
Agent: Lawson Rose Estate Agents
Key Features: Modern throughout, four bedrooms, spacious, contemporary kitchen, garden and five minute walk from Fratton Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.