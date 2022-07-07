The agents Chinneck Shaw say that the flat in Copnor Mews, on Copnor Road, is in a convenient place with lots of local shops and services nearby, plus easy access to Eastern Road – and that it is ideal for a first-time buyer.

Chinneck Shaw says: ‘Going through the private front door, stairs take you straight up to the first floor. The bathroom is to the right. This room has a modern white basin, toilet and a luxury double shower. Decorated in white with black and grey mosaic boarder tiles and grey floor tiles, it is a spacious contemporary shower room. A roof window allows light to fill the space.

‘Next is the double bedroom, a good-sized room with a square bay window which has a mix of opaque and clear panels providing privacy without sacrificing light.

‘The main living area is at the end of the hallway, this a great size kitchen living space. The kitchen area, delineated with a vinyl tile style flooring, has modern cream shaker style units with a hidden boiler, integrated single oven and hob and space for a washing machine. Wooden style worktop completes the finish. A skylight allows light to flood into the kitchen area. The living space wraps around the kitchen and with dual aspect windows, the room is light and feels spacious.’

The flat has been painted white throughout and has wooden doors and grey carpet, and all the windows are double-glazed. There is allocated parking and an internal bike storage area.

It is in Band B for council tax, is leasehold, and has a service charge of £70 a year.

It is on sale for £189,995.

