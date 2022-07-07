The five-bedroom property, in Spinnaker View, is on the market at a guide price of £895,000.

It is listed by Fine and Country.

Iona is described as a ‘substantial’ house with 2921 sq ft of living space, with a detached garage and store outside.

Inside, the property has been rearranged to provide family living space, as well as separate rooms and facilities to work from home.

This comprises of a hallway, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, conservatory, second study, a ‘large’ L-shaped home office, utility room, and a kitchen.

One of the five bedrooms has access to a rooftop terrace and an en-suite shower room.

A family shower room is on the first floor.

Outside, the property has a detached double garage, mature gardens with terraced areas, as well as a front garden and private driveway.

Iona is close to local amenities including commutable road links, Bedhampton Railway Station and Havant Railway Station.

For more information, visit the Fine and Country website, or call the estate agent on 01243487969.

