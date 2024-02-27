This property is located in Queens Crescent, Southsea, and it comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious walk in warbrobe, a garden and off-road parking. This house has two allocated car parking spaces and it is in a perfect place for people needing quick and easy access to the M275.
The listing says: “Brankesmere Terrace is made up of five bespoke, luxury townhouses which were designed and built by a local architect and construction company. The scheme encompassed both the design and construction of a terrace of five quality townhouses, situated within the Thomas Ellis Owen conservation area of Southsea.
"Considerate care was given to the building's appearance, which was sympathetic to the surrounding architecture. The crescent fronted terrace sits proudly behind the high retaining wall on the land of the former historic Brankesmere House.”
This property is on the market for £1,100,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton. For more information, click here.