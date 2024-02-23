This property, located in Third Avenue, comes with three bedrooms, one stunning bathroom and two reception rooms as well as off-road parking and a garden. This property has been designed to a high specification and it is spacious, making it perfect for a family. The house also comes with a summer house that features a brilliant bar space which would be perfect in the summer for parties.
The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this well presented three bedroom semi detached property with off road parking located in Third Avenue, Cosham.“The ground floor of the home consists of an entrance hallway, spacious lounge room, modern four piece bathroom and an open plan kitchen diner across the rear.”
This property is on sale for £325,000 and it is being sold with Castles Estate Agents. For more information, click here.