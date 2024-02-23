News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Contemporary three bedroom Cosham property on market for £325,000 - and the bathroom is magnificent

Equipped with an absolutely stunning bathroom this three bedroom property is on the market for £325,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT

This property, located in Third Avenue, comes with three bedrooms, one stunning bathroom and two reception rooms as well as off-road parking and a garden. This property has been designed to a high specification and it is spacious, making it perfect for a family. The house also comes with a summer house that features a brilliant bar space which would be perfect in the summer for parties.

The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this well presented three bedroom semi detached property with off road parking located in Third Avenue, Cosham.“The ground floor of the home consists of an entrance hallway, spacious lounge room, modern four piece bathroom and an open plan kitchen diner across the rear.”

This property is on sale for £325,000 and it is being sold with Castles Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

