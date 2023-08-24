News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this four bedroom house which is on the market for £395,000

This property in Portsmouth is on the market for £395,000 – here is a look inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST

This property, which is located in Madeira Road, Portsmouth, has four bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms, as well as a shared driveway and a garage.

The listing says: “An extended, beautifully presented four bedroom semi-detached house which benefits from a southerly facing rear garden and a garage. Located close to local shops, amenities, bus routes, commutable road links, recreation grounds and within catchment of local schools (subject to confirmation). The property comprises: Hallway, lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen and family room with utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor.”

This property is on the market with Town and Country Southern and for more information, click here.

The property comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms and it is on the market for £395,000.

The listing says: "An extended, beautifully presented four bedroom semi-detached house which benefits from a southerly facing rear garden and a garage. Located close to local shops, amenities, bus routes, commutable road links, recreation grounds and within catchment of local schools (subject to confirmation)."

The kitchen is contemporary and has a lot of space.

The listing says: "The property comprises: Hallway, lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen and family room with utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor."

