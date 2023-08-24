The listing says: “An extended, beautifully presented four bedroom semi-detached house which benefits from a southerly facing rear garden and a garage. Located close to local shops, amenities, bus routes, commutable road links, recreation grounds and within catchment of local schools (subject to confirmation). The property comprises: Hallway, lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen and family room with utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor.”