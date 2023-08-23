For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this four bedroom semi-detcahed home in Portsmouth which is on the market for £450,000
This new build in Compton Road, Portsmouth, is a semi-detached home which comes with a well-presented garden, off road parking and a good amount of space throughout.
There are four bedrooms within this property, two bathrooms and a three reception rooms and there is no chain.
The buyer will also have a 10 year warranty on the house as it is a new build.
The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this four bedroom semi detached new-build home with off road parking in the popular location of Compton Road, Copnor.“This exceptional townhouse is spread across three floors and is finished to a very high standard throughout.“The ground floor consists of a kitchen with integrated Neff appliances. There is a spacious lounge and dining room which are open plan with both rooms benefiting from separate access into the garden. The lounge benefits from bi-folding doors across the rear creating a great indoor outdoor living. There is also a downstairs w/c.”