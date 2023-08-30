For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this one bedroom flat in the city which is on the market for £175,000 - and it is uniquely decorated inside
This property is located in Cumberland Street, Portsmouth, and it comes with one bedroom, one bathroom and a reception room.
This home is decorated in a contemporary way and the next buyer could move straight in without needing to do any additional work.
The listing says: “Well-presented upper floor flat located in Portsmouth. This property has been refurbished by the current vendor to a high standard and we urge an internal viewing.
"Located close to the university of Portsmouth so this would also be an ideal buy to let opportunity. Other benefits include double glazing. Call Mann today on to arrange your viewing.”