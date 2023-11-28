News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Stunning three bedroom house with a bar in Cosham is on the market for £425,000

A three bedroom semi-detached house in Cosham has come on the market for £425,000 – and it has its own bar.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 23:11 GMT

This three bedroom property in Knowsley Road has two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a spacious garden and it also features a summer house with its own bar inside.

The property listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this exceptional three bedroom semi-detached home with off road parking in the popular location of Knowsley Road, Cosham.“Moving upstairs there are three bedrooms and modern family bathroom. The primary bedroom is a generous size and benefits from built in wardrobes.”

This property is on the market with Castles Estate Agents.

For more information about the property, click here.

