This three bedroom property in Knowsley Road has two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a spacious garden and it also features a summer house with its own bar inside.

The property listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this exceptional three bedroom semi-detached home with off road parking in the popular location of Knowsley Road, Cosham.“Moving upstairs there are three bedrooms and modern family bathroom. The primary bedroom is a generous size and benefits from built in wardrobes.”