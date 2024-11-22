For Sale in Portsmouth: Take tour of distinctive £600,000 Drayton home with Langstone Harbour views

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 18:28 BST
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 14:52 BST

Unmatched views of the Solent come with this magnificent family home in a desirable postcode area.

This immaculate home, located in Down End, Drayton, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a good size garden. This home would be a perfect buy for a family as it is spacious yet cosy and has plenty of room for guests.

The listing says: “We are delighted to offer an opportunity to purchase this unique, detached family home situated in the peaceful, elevated location of Down End, Drayton with views over Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island. 

“Other benefits include no forward chain, off road parking, gas central heating, double glazing, a short distance to the fields of Portsdown Hill and is within the catchment of both Solent and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation).”

Summary:

Location: Down End, Drayton

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents

Cost: £600,000

Key Features: No foward chain, two reception rooms and views of the Solent

For more information about this home, click here.

This home is on the market for £600,000 and it is being sold with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents.

1. Down End, Drayton, £600,000

This home is on the market for £600,000 and it is being sold with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

2. Down End, Drayton, £600,000

This home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "We are delighted to offer an opportunity to purchase this unique, detached family home situated in the peaceful, elevated location of Down End, Drayton with views over Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island."

3. Down End, Drayton, £600,000

The listing says: "We are delighted to offer an opportunity to purchase this unique, detached family home situated in the peaceful, elevated location of Down End, Drayton with views over Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Having been modernised throughout, this versatile home boasts over 1830 sq. Ft of spacious living accommodation, including annexe facilities with separate front access."

4. Down End, Drayton, £600,000

The listing says: "Having been modernised throughout, this versatile home boasts over 1830 sq. Ft of spacious living accommodation, including annexe facilities with separate front access." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsdown HillLangstone HarbourHome and gardenPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice