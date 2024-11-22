This immaculate home, located in Down End, Drayton, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a good size garden. This home would be a perfect buy for a family as it is spacious yet cosy and has plenty of room for guests.

The listing says: “We are delighted to offer an opportunity to purchase this unique, detached family home situated in the peaceful, elevated location of Down End, Drayton with views over Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island.

“Other benefits include no forward chain, off road parking, gas central heating, double glazing, a short distance to the fields of Portsdown Hill and is within the catchment of both Solent and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation).”

Location: Down End, Drayton

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents

Cost: £600,000

Key Features: views of the Solent

