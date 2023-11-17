News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This £385,000 three bedroom property in Farlington comes with two bathrooms and a spacious garden

This property in Farlington is on the market for £385,000 and it comes with a spacious garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT

This home, located in Havant Road, Farlington, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as parking and a back garden.

The listing says: “No forward chain is offered with this modern three bedroom semi detached house in Farlington. Accommodation boasting lounge with separate dining room and log burning stove, kitchen / breakfast room, ground floor bathroom, ensuite to master bedroom, driveway and southerly aspect rear garden.”

This property is on the market with AJ Eyre & Sons and for more information, click here.

