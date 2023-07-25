News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This refurbished three bedroom terrace house in Cosham is on the market for £375,000

This beautiful terrace house in Cosham has had an extensive refurbishment and would be ideal for a family.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST

This property, located in Chatsworth Avenue, comes equipped with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden space.

The Zoopla listing says: “We are thrilled to welcome to the sales market, this exquisite family home in the sought after location of Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham.“Benefitting from being extensively refurbished and extended to a very high standard, this beautiful property would make a fantastic home for a family.

"The garden also includes an outbuilding, and split into a home bar, salon/beauty room and a garden store.”

This property is on sale with Bernards Estate Agents and for more information, click here.

Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, comes with three bedrooms and has been extensively refurbished to a very high standard. The listing says: "This beautiful property would make a fantastic home for a family."

