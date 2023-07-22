News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom terraced house in North End is on the market for £380,000

A three-bedroom family house in North End is on the market for £380,000 and would be perfect for a project for someone to make it their dream home.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

This property, in Kirby Road comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom – and is in a perfect location in the city.

The Zoopla listing says: “Kirby Road is always popular amongst families looking for spacious homes. The accommodation on offer allows for flexible living and even has scope for further development subject to planning permission.”

NOW READ: See inside this two bedroom end of terrace home on the market for £230,000

The property is for sale with Cubitt & West which can be contacted on 023 9406 4266. For more information, visit Zoopla by clicking the link.

The Zoopla listing says: "Kirby Road is always popular amongst families looking for spacious homes. The accommodation on offer allows for flexible living and even has scope for further development subject to planning permission."

1. Kirby Road, North End, Portsmouth

The Zoopla listing says: "Kirby Road is always popular amongst families looking for spacious homes. The accommodation on offer allows for flexible living and even has scope for further development subject to planning permission." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This 3 bed terraced house is on the market for £380,000.

2. Kirby Road, North End, Portsmouth

This 3 bed terraced house is on the market for £380,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property is neutrally decorated perfect for moving straight in.

3. Kirby Road, North End, Portsmouth

This property is neutrally decorated perfect for moving straight in. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This 3 bed terraced house is on the market for £380,000.

4. Kirby Road, North End, Portsmouth

This 3 bed terraced house is on the market for £380,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthZoopla