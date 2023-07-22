A three-bedroom family house in North End is on the market for £380,000 and would be perfect for a project for someone to make it their dream home.

This property, in Kirby Road comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom – and is in a perfect location in the city.

The Zoopla listing says: “Kirby Road is always popular amongst families looking for spacious homes. The accommodation on offer allows for flexible living and even has scope for further development subject to planning permission.”

The property is for sale with Cubitt & West which can be contacted on 023 9406 4266. For more information, visit Zoopla by clicking the link.

This property is neutrally decorated perfect for moving straight in.

