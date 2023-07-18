For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom end of terrace home on the market for £230,000
Located in Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth, this two bedroom end of terrace house is a perfect purchase for first time buyers, costing £230,000.
The listing on Zoopla says: ‘Offered with no forward chain. We are delighted to welcome this well presented end of terrace property nestled in the popular location of Copnor. The property is perfect for first time buyers and investors. Arrange a viewing today to avoid disappointment.‘The property is perfect for first time buyers and investors. Arrange a viewing today to avoid disappointment.
‘Internally The ground floor compromises of a dining room to the front leading to a lounge, fitted kitchen with wall and base units, worksurfaces, stainless steel sink/drainer, electric oven and hob, cooker hood, space for a fridge/freezer, plumbing for a washing machine and access to the inner hall with a door to the lean-to, garden and bathroom which benefits from a bath with a shower, vanity unit with a WC and wash hand basin and a heated towel rail. On the first floor are two double bedrooms.
‘Externally The rear garden is fully enclosed and is fully paved.’
Summary
Location: Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth PO3
Price: £230,000
Agent: Beals
Contact: 02394 242241