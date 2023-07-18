News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom end of terrace home on the market for £230,000

This two bedroom home in Portsmouth is on the market for £230,000 – and it is perfect for first time buyers.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

Located in Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth, this two bedroom end of terrace house is a perfect purchase for first time buyers, costing £230,000.

The listing on Zoopla says: ‘Offered with no forward chain. We are delighted to welcome this well presented end of terrace property nestled in the popular location of Copnor. The property is perfect for first time buyers and investors. Arrange a viewing today to avoid disappointment.‘The property is perfect for first time buyers and investors. Arrange a viewing today to avoid disappointment.

NOW READ: For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with newly fitted bathroom ideal for first time buyers for £235k

‘Internally The ground floor compromises of a dining room to the front leading to a lounge, fitted kitchen with wall and base units, worksurfaces, stainless steel sink/drainer, electric oven and hob, cooker hood, space for a fridge/freezer, plumbing for a washing machine and access to the inner hall with a door to the lean-to, garden and bathroom which benefits from a bath with a shower, vanity unit with a WC and wash hand basin and a heated towel rail. On the first floor are two double bedrooms.

‘Externally The rear garden is fully enclosed and is fully paved.’

Summary

Location: Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth PO3

Price: £230,000

Agent: Beals

Contact: 02394 242241

For more information, visit Zoopla by clicking the link.

This two bed end terrace house for sale would be a brilliant investment for first time buyers.

1. Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth

This two bed end terrace house for sale would be a brilliant investment for first time buyers. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room area is a light and spacious area that has plenty of space for a large sofa and chairs.

2. Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth

The living room area is a light and spacious area that has plenty of space for a large sofa and chairs. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room goes into a large, modern kitchen space.

3. Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth

The living room goes into a large, modern kitchen space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There is a perfect area for a table and chairs for when you have guests over.

4. Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth

There is a perfect area for a table and chairs for when you have guests over. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthZoopla