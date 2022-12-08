A three-bedroom Portsmouth home in the sought-after Baffins area has come on the market – and while it’s ready to move into it may also attract someone with ‘an eye for design’.

Agents Chinneck Shaw are marketing what they call a ‘much-loved’ three-bedroom semi-detached home. It overlooks gardens to the front and is opposite Moneyfields allotments. Ocean Retail park is a six-minute walk and Cobden Park is five minutes away.

The agents add: ‘With easy access on to the Eastern Road, this home is really well located.

‘This lovely home is ready to move into but also provides a great opportunity to upgrade the interior to create a lovely modern and contemporary family home. No forward chain is a further added advantage. This is the perfect property for someone with an eye for design and happy to invest time in transforming it to their specification.’The back of the house has a large kitchen dining room with a patio door out to the garden.

Chinneck Shaw say: ‘Wooden style fitted wall and base units provide ample storage and there is under counter space for appliances, room for a cooker and fridge freezer. Grey tiling gives a contemporary edge to this light and bright family cooking and dining space.‘Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the principal room to the front has the advantage of a built-in cupboard. Both of the smaller rooms are large enough for at least a small double, wardrobe and drawers. The fully tiled bathroom has a white suite with a shower over bath, radiator and window to the rear.’

The back garden faces west, and there is a small lawn with mature planting around the edges. The garden backs onto an alleyway which may present an opportunity to create rear vehicular access or a garage.

To find out more call Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731

1. Neat The kitchen Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. Warm The sitting room Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Cultivated The back garden Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Good view One of the bedrooms Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales