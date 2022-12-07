For sale in Horndean: Mapletree House in Lakesmere Road
SEE inside this three-bedroom bungalow in Horndean that is ready for a makeover and is on the market for £387,500.
This three-bedroom property has come on the market in Horndean and is perfect for a buyer who wants to sink their teeth into a renovation project. The home is only minutes from Hazleton Common, and is a three-minute drive from the A3M and the amenities on Lakesmere Road. It is in the catchment area of both primary and secondary schools.
The front of the home offers a fair sized garden, and off-road parking that could fit multiple cars, as well as a private garage on the side of the property. Once you enter the home, there is a reasonable hallway, which has storage for shoes and coats.
Within the property, there are two double bedrooms and a third single bedroom, all of which have built in wardrobes. One of the bedrooms has storage along one wall, and could be made into something beautiful.
The bathroom is down the hallway and it is a more modern aspect within the house with natural stone tiling and a modern toilet and basin, as well as a storage cupboard.
The kitchen is dated but is currently functional, and could be transformed into a spectacular area, and there is space for a dishwasher and a cooker.
A set of sliding doors separates a dining room area and the living space which is large and has a feature fireplace at the heart.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.