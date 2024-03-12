This property, located in Nautilus Drive, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as off road parking and the potential for a games room. This home is in a brilliant location and was built in 2018 – it is still covered by the 10 year NHBC guarantee.

The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this stunning three bedroom semi detached townhouse yards away from the waterfront in the recent popular development of Nautilus Drive.“This immaculate property consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen diner and first floor sitting room with Juliet balcony.“The property benefits from off road parking and integral garage which has been converted into a utility / games room.”

This home is on the market with Castles Estate Agents and it is being sold with £425,000.

1 . Nautilus Drive, Portsmouth, £425,000 The listing says: "The property benefits from off road parking and integral garage which has been converted into a utility / games room." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Nautilus Drive, Portsmouth, £425,000 This property comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as off-road parking and a garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Nautilus Drive, Portsmouth, £425,000 The listing says: "We are pleased to welcome to the market this stunning three bedroom semi detached townhouse yards away from the waterfront in the recent popular development of Nautilus Drive." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Nautilus Drive, Portsmouth, £425,000 The listing says: "This immaculate property consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen diner and first floor sitting room with Juliet balcony." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales