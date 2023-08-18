News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Two bedroom flat which used to be HM Prison Kingston on the market for £265,000

HM Prison Kingston in Portsmouth has been converted into flats and a two bedroom property in the building has gone on sale for £265,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST

This two bedroom flat in the former HMP Kingston comes with two bathrooms and a reception room.

The listing says: "hmp Kingston was built in 1877 and has had a varied history. In 1965 capital punishment for murder was abolished and Kingston began exclusively holding inmates serving life sentences."The site has now been acquired by renowned developers St Cross Homes and the conversion to residential homes is underway. The main prison building and gatehouse are being transformed into 83 beautiful apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all with an allocated parking space."

The prison closed on March 28, 2013 and it has been converted into a number of modern flats.

This property is leasehold and it comes with a ten year guarantee.

It is currently on the market with Bernards Estate Agents and for more information, click here.

A two bedroom flat in Governors Walk, Portsmouth, is on the market for £265,000.

