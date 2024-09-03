A two bedroom maisonette, with a self-contained entrance, is being sold at auction this month.

Located in Eastney Road, a first-floor maisonette is going under the hammer at auction with joint agents Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers and Lawson Rose. This home comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a living area - and it is in a ‘highly sought-after’ area for rental properties. Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “This two-storey maisonette needs some upgrading prior to occupation.

“However, it does have two double bedrooms and its own self-contained entrance. It is well suited to an owner occupier or an addition to an income producing portfolio in an area where rental properties are highly sought-after.”

This home has a guide price of £100,000 and £110,000. For more information about Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, click here.