For Sale in Ryde: Imposing character on offer at this £3,495,000 Victorian home

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2024, 18:51 BST

Virtually all its original Victorian character is intact in this sublime home.

Located in Ryde, this Grade II listed home comes with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as parking and wonderful surroundings.

The listing said: “ Woodlands Vale is situated in a superb elevated rural position between Seaview and Ryde with grounds extending within metres of the beach, the property benefits from wonderful views over listed Parkland, to the Solent and Hampshire coast beyond.

“Woodlands Vale is an impressive, imposing and architecturally significant Grade II* listed country home designed by the renowned Victorian architect Teulon in the French Renaissance style for Crimean War veteran Lord Calthorpe in 1870.”

Summary:

Location: Woodlands Vale, Ryde

Agent: Winkworth - Barnes

Cost: £3,495,000

Key Features: Nine bedrooms, stunning surroundings, six bathrooms

For more information about this home, click here.

This home comes with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms.

1. Woodlands Vale, Ryde, £3,495,000

This home comes with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Woodlands Vale is situated in a superb elevated rural position between Seaview and Ryde with grounds extending within metres of the beach, the property benefits from wonderful views over listed Parkland, to the Solent and Hampshire coast beyond."

2. Woodlands Vale, Ryde, £3,495,000

The listing says: "Woodlands Vale is situated in a superb elevated rural position between Seaview and Ryde with grounds extending within metres of the beach, the property benefits from wonderful views over listed Parkland, to the Solent and Hampshire coast beyond." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Woodlands Vale is an impressive, imposing and architecturally significant Grade II* listed country home designed by the renowned Victorian architect Teulon."

3. Woodlands Vale, Ryde, £3,495,000

The listing says: "Woodlands Vale is an impressive, imposing and architecturally significant Grade II* listed country home designed by the renowned Victorian architect Teulon." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £3,495,000 and it is being sold with Winkworth.

4. Woodlands Vale, Ryde, £3,495,000

This home is on the market for £3,495,000 and it is being sold with Winkworth. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireIsle of WightHome and garden
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice