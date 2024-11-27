Located in Ryde, this Grade II listed home comes with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as parking and wonderful surroundings.

The listing said: “ Woodlands Vale is situated in a superb elevated rural position between Seaview and Ryde with grounds extending within metres of the beach, the property benefits from wonderful views over listed Parkland, to the Solent and Hampshire coast beyond.

“Woodlands Vale is an impressive, imposing and architecturally significant Grade II* listed country home designed by the renowned Victorian architect Teulon in the French Renaissance style for Crimean War veteran Lord Calthorpe in 1870.”

Location: Woodlands Vale, Ryde

Agent: Winkworth - Barnes

Cost: £3,495,000

Key Features: Nine bedrooms, stunning surroundings, six bathrooms

