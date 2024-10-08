Equipped with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a good sized reception room, a walk in larder and a spacious garden. This ‘stunning’ home also comes with off road parking.
The listing says: “Purplebricks is pleased to offer this stunning five double bedroom home which offers a superb family space including an excellent entertaining area.
“Outside to the front is off road parking and the rear garden is a extension to the family area with a great entertain space including a bar and a den.”
Summary:
Location: Charlton Road, Southampton
Cost: £550,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Five bedrooms, walk in larder, bar/den area, garden, off road parking
