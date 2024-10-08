For Sale in Southampton: 'Superb family space' in 'stunning' £550,000 five bedroom home

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:38 GMT

If you’ve been looking for a home that is perfect for you and your family - this may be the one for you.

Equipped with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a good sized reception room, a walk in larder and a spacious garden. This ‘stunning’ home also comes with off road parking.

The listing says: “Purplebricks is pleased to offer this stunning five double bedroom home which offers a superb family space including an excellent entertaining area.

“Outside to the front is off road parking and the rear garden is a extension to the family area with a great entertain space including a bar and a den.”

Summary:

Location: Charlton Road, Southampton

Cost: £550,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Five bedrooms, walk in larder, bar/den area, garden, off road parking

For more information about this home, visit the Purple Bricks website. Click here for more.

This home comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception space as well as a walk in larder.

1. Charlton Road, Southampton, £550,000

This home comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception space as well as a walk in larder. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Purplebricks is pleased to offer this stunning five double bedroom home which offers a superb family space including an excellent entertaining area."

2. Charlton Road, Southampton, £550,000

The listing says: "Purplebricks is pleased to offer this stunning five double bedroom home which offers a superb family space including an excellent entertaining area." | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The property comprises a lounge, a 21ft kitchen/dining/family area including a large walk in larder, w.c. and two utility areas to complete the ground floor."

3. Charlton Road, Southampton, £550,000

The listing says: "The property comprises a lounge, a 21ft kitchen/dining/family area including a large walk in larder, w.c. and two utility areas to complete the ground floor." | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £550,000 and it is being sold on Purple Bricks.

4. Charlton Road, Southampton, £550,000

This home is on the market for £550,000 and it is being sold on Purple Bricks. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonPurple BricksHome and gardenHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice