This ‘stunning’ two bedroom flat is in an extremely desirable location within Southsea. Perched 100m from the promenade, this home comes with a good sized living space, two spacious bedrooms and a modern bathroom. On the market for £290,000, this home would be an ideal purchase for a first time buyer who wants to be by the sea whilst being close to city life.
The Purple Bricks listing says: “A stunning 2 double bedroom upper ground floor apartment situated within this character building only 100m from the promenade.
“Internal accommodation has been significantly improved by the present owner and offers spacious rooms with high ceilings and original mouldings.”
The annual service charge is £1,080 and the current leas has 966 years remaining.
Summary:
Location: Clarendon Road, Southsea
Agent: Purple Bricks
Cost: £290,000
Key Features: Prime location, recently improved, spacious, modern interior throughout, no onward chain
