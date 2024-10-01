For Sale in Southsea: Inside 'significantly improved' £290,000 flat five minute walk from beach

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:50 BST

Looking to move to the seaside?

This ‘stunning’ two bedroom flat is in an extremely desirable location within Southsea. Perched 100m from the promenade, this home comes with a good sized living space, two spacious bedrooms and a modern bathroom. On the market for £290,000, this home would be an ideal purchase for a first time buyer who wants to be by the sea whilst being close to city life.

The Purple Bricks listing says: “A stunning 2 double bedroom upper ground floor apartment situated within this character building only 100m from the promenade.

“Internal accommodation has been significantly improved by the present owner and offers spacious rooms with high ceilings and original mouldings.”

The annual service charge is £1,080 and the current leas has 966 years remaining.

Summary:

Location: Clarendon Road, Southsea

Agent: Purple Bricks

Cost: £290,000

Key Features: Prime location, recently improved, spacious, modern interior throughout, no onward chain

For more information about this ‘stunning’ flat, visit Purple Bricks. Click here for more.

This two bedroom flat is in a prime location in Southsea and is 100m from the promenade.

1. Clarendon Road, Southsea, £290,000

| Purple Bricks Photo: Purple Bricks

This home is on the market for £290,000

2. Clarendon Road, Southsea, £290,000

| Purple Bricks

The listing says: "Internal accommodation has been significantly improved by the present owner and offers spacious rooms with high ceilings and original mouldings."

3. Clarendon Road, Southsea, £290,000

| Purple Bricks

The listing says: "A stunning 2 double bedroom upper ground floor apartment situated within this character building only 100m from the promenade."

4. Clarendon Road, Southsea, £290,000

| Purple Bricks

