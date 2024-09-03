This gorgeous home, Otterbourne Road, Winchester, comes with three good size bedrooms, a modern bathroom, a open-plan kitchen space and a lovely back garden that is perfect for the summer.

The listing says: “Purplebricks is pleased to offer this Edwardian semi-detached house which has been sympathetically improved by the current owners including an open plan fully fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, Smeg induction range and hood.

“In addition new fittings in the cloakroom and family bathroom all combine to provide versatile living accommodation.” Summary:

Location: Otterbourne Road, Winchester

Price: £675,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Modern home, semi-detached, open plan kitchen, spacious garden, parking

1 . Otterbourne Road, Winchester, £675,000 The listing says: "Purplebricks is pleased to offer this Edwardian semi-detached house which has been sympathetically improved by the current owners including an open plan fully fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, Smeg induction range and hood." | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Otterbourne Road, Winchester, £675,000 The listing says: "From the welcoming entrance hall (with storage cupboard) is a stylish sitting room with a lovely bay window and fireplace." | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Otterbourne Road, Winchester, £675,000 This home is being sold with Purple Bricks and it is on the market for £675,000. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales