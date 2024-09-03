For sale in Winchester: Divine £675,000 Edwardian cottage-styled home short drive from M3

Have you been on the hunt for a family home in a prime location?

This gorgeous home, Otterbourne Road, Winchester, comes with three good size bedrooms, a modern bathroom, a open-plan kitchen space and a lovely back garden that is perfect for the summer.

The listing says: “Purplebricks is pleased to offer this Edwardian semi-detached house which has been sympathetically improved by the current owners including an open plan fully fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, Smeg induction range and hood.

“In addition new fittings in the cloakroom and family bathroom all combine to provide versatile living accommodation.” Summary:

Location: Otterbourne Road, Winchester

Price: £675,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Modern home, semi-detached, open plan kitchen, spacious garden, parking

For more information about this home, visit Purple Bricks - click here for more.

The listing says: "From the welcoming entrance hall (with storage cupboard) is a stylish sitting room with a lovely bay window and fireplace."

This home is being sold with Purple Bricks and it is on the market for £675,000.

This home comes with three bedrooms, a spacious kitchen and living space, a lovely garden, an office, a bathroom and a toilet.

