This gorgeous home, Otterbourne Road, Winchester, comes with three good size bedrooms, a modern bathroom, a open-plan kitchen space and a lovely back garden that is perfect for the summer.
The listing says: “Purplebricks is pleased to offer this Edwardian semi-detached house which has been sympathetically improved by the current owners including an open plan fully fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, Smeg induction range and hood.
“In addition new fittings in the cloakroom and family bathroom all combine to provide versatile living accommodation.” Summary:
Location: Otterbourne Road, Winchester
Price: £675,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Modern home, semi-detached, open plan kitchen, spacious garden, parking
