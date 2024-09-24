This seven bedroom home is perched in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, and has so much to offer a prospective buyer. This Victorian detached property is not only equipped with picturesque views of its surroundings, but it also has flexible living spaces and it is in an ideal location.
The listing says: “Wrought iron gates lead to a sizeable front driveway and parking area at the front aspect, with the property sitting on sizeable and beautifully maintained grounds.
”Arranged over three levels, the main residence briefly consists of three generously sized reception rooms on the ground floor level as well as the kitchen. To the first floor you will find five bedrooms, a large family bathroom, separate shower room and a further W.C. Three of the bedrooms also have washing facilities.”
Summary:
Location: Ventnor, Isle of Wight
Agent: Purple Bricks
Cost: £1,295,000
Key Features: Annex space, garden, garage, additional parking, short walk to Bonchurch Village
