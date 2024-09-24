For Sale on Isle of Wight: 'Glorious' £1,295,000 Victorian home offers picturesque views and flexible living

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 13:39 BST

Nestled between a seaside town and a quaint village is a Victorian home of dreams.

This seven bedroom home is perched in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, and has so much to offer a prospective buyer. This Victorian detached property is not only equipped with picturesque views of its surroundings, but it also has flexible living spaces and it is in an ideal location.

The listing says: “Wrought iron gates lead to a sizeable front driveway and parking area at the front aspect, with the property sitting on sizeable and beautifully maintained grounds.

”Arranged over three levels, the main residence briefly consists of three generously sized reception rooms on the ground floor level as well as the kitchen. To the first floor you will find five bedrooms, a large family bathroom, separate shower room and a further W.C. Three of the bedrooms also have washing facilities.”

Summary:

Location: Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Agent: Purple Bricks

Cost: £1,295,000

Key Features: Annex space, garden, garage, additional parking, short walk to Bonchurch Village

For more information about this property, visit Purple Bricks. Click here for more information.

The property is on the market for £1,295,000.

The listing says: "Nestled between the seaside Town of Ventnor and the picturesque Village of Bonchurch, is this stunning detached period property, offering flexible living arrangements."

The listing says: "Wrought iron gates lead to a sizeable front driveway and parking area at the front aspect, with the property sitting on sizeable and beautifully maintained grounds."

The listing says: "Arranged over three levels, the main residence briefly consists of three generously sized reception rooms on the ground floor level as well as the kitchen."

