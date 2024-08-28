For Sale on Isle of Wight: 'Truly stunning' £710,000 cottage nestled in countryside has exceptional sea views

If you are looking for a picturesque cottage with heaps of charm, then here is the home for you.

Located in Chale, on the Isle of Wight, is this ‘truly stunning’ cottage that is exceptionally warm and welcoming. Equipped with four good sized bedrooms, a lovely living space and a bathroom, this home is captivating.

The listing says: “This truly stunning 4 bedroom detached character cottage which is nestled on the outskirts of rural Chale is an ideal family home.

“Boasting incredible views of the English Channel and surrounded by stunning countryside, this sizeable home has been upgraded throughout by the current owners.” Summary:

Location: Chale, Isle of Wight

Price: £710,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Countryside views, English Channel views, recently upgraded, driveway, charming location

For more information about this home, click here.

Southdown Lane, Chale, £710,000

Southdown Lane, Chale, £710,000

The listing says: "The ground floor accommodation briefly consists of a cosy living room, fabulous open plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, utility room, cloakroom / W.C and downstairs bedroom / additional living room."

Southdown Lane, Chale, £710,000

This home is on the market for £710,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks.

Southdown Lane, Chale, £710,000

