Located in Chale, on the Isle of Wight, is this ‘truly stunning’ cottage that is exceptionally warm and welcoming. Equipped with four good sized bedrooms, a lovely living space and a bathroom, this home is captivating.
The listing says: “This truly stunning 4 bedroom detached character cottage which is nestled on the outskirts of rural Chale is an ideal family home.
“Boasting incredible views of the English Channel and surrounded by stunning countryside, this sizeable home has been upgraded throughout by the current owners.” Summary:
Location: Chale, Isle of Wight
Price: £710,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Countryside views, English Channel views, recently upgraded, driveway, charming location
