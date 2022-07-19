If you owned all that this house in a million surveyed you would be worth billions but the house itself is more than enough. After all, even the richest people do little more than look at their wealth – the occupants of Pilgerruh can survey a vast area of wealth without the expense of accruing it!

So what’s in the name? Pilgerruh translates as Pilgrim’s Rest and Was given to the first settled area of Cleveland, Ohio. No need to go that far to enjoy Pilgerruh’s attractions, however.

The property is enhanced not only by its position but also by the Art deco design. This has brought curving suntrap windows to three of the rooms and there’s also a first-floor balcony from which to look out to sea from this hilltop perch.

‘Pilgerruh is certainly a distinctive home for more than just its name,’ explains Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire. ‘Even without the cream rendered wall that envelopes its corner plot you could hardly fail to miss it.

‘The house is literally on the crest of one of the area’s outstanding geographical features, with views also extending north towards the South Downs National Park in the vicinity of Butser Hill.

‘The house retains a number of its original features as well as those suntrap windows including wooden flooring, original ceiling coving, and fire surrounds to give it a very special feel. These Art Deco houses were always intended to have atmosphere plus visual appeal as well as an overall simplicity and that feeling is very much part of the modern Pilgerruh.

‘The dining, drawing, and sitting room / study are all of generous proportions as is the kitchen, all of them wrapped around a large entrance hall. The first floor principal bedroom has an en-suite bathroom while a family bathroom and separate first floor cloakroom serve the other three double bedrooms. The balcony is accessed via bedroom four by French window at the rear of the L-shaped landing to fully exploit the northerly views.

‘Gated off-road parking is set in front of the garage, which also has a workshop area to the rear.

Classic car or motorcycle enthusiasts would find it ideal as great driving roads are easy to access from here, as is everything else families require from day to day.

‘Pilgerruh is without doubt a great hilltop resting place, whether or not you’re a pilgrim. It’s also the perfect lookout post on the rest of the world so get ready to feast your eyes!’

Offers are being invited in excess of £1m (EPC Band C). For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 9327 7277 or email [email protected]

1. The view... The vista from Pilgerruh on Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Time to play The hallway at Pilgerruh on Portsdown Hill Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Welcoming One of the bedrooms Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Room with a view Another of Pilgerruh's bedrooms Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales