Former doctor's surgery in Emsworth up for auction for £895,000-plus with planning permission for new hotel

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th May 2024, 15:48 BST
A ‘substantial’ property which was formally a doctor’s surgery is going under the hammer at auction.

A former doctor’s surgery in Emsworth, located in North Street House, is going to be sold via auction with Clive Emson Land and Property Sales next month. The property has been granted planning permission for conversion into a 10-bedroom hotel with an additional two-storey café.

Joe Rocks, an auction appraiser with the regional land and property auctioneers, working out of the firm’s Whiteley office, said: "We anticipate keen interest in this coastal town building, given the great location, with excellent road access to Portsmouth, Chichester and the South Downs, and direct links from the mainline railway station to London, Brighton and beyond.”

The listing says: “This substantial detached property is located in the centre of Emsworth overlooking the main junction of the A259, North Street and High Street, placing it close by to many other local businesses, shops, pubs and other local amenities.”

This property is going to be auctioned off with a guide price of £895,000 plus fees. For more information, click here.

A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

1. North Street House, 6 North Street, Emsworth, Hampshire

A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers Photo: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

Photo Sales
A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

2. North Street House, 6 North Street, Emsworth, Hampshire

A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers Photo: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

Photo Sales
A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

3. North Street House, 6 North Street, Emsworth, Hampshire

A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers Photo: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

Photo Sales
A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

4. North Street House, 6 North Street, Emsworth, Hampshire

A former doctors’ surgery in Emsworth with planning permission for redevelopment is to be auctioned with a guide price of £895,000-plus.Picture credit: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers Photo: Clive Emson Land & Property Auctioneers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EmsworthWhiteleyPortsmouthChichesterSouth DownsNorth Street