A former doctor’s surgery in Emsworth, located in North Street House, is going to be sold via auction with Clive Emson Land and Property Sales next month. The property has been granted planning permission for conversion into a 10-bedroom hotel with an additional two-storey café.
Joe Rocks, an auction appraiser with the regional land and property auctioneers, working out of the firm’s Whiteley office, said: "We anticipate keen interest in this coastal town building, given the great location, with excellent road access to Portsmouth, Chichester and the South Downs, and direct links from the mainline railway station to London, Brighton and beyond.”
The listing says: “This substantial detached property is located in the centre of Emsworth overlooking the main junction of the A259, North Street and High Street, placing it close by to many other local businesses, shops, pubs and other local amenities.”
This property is going to be auctioned off with a guide price of £895,000 plus fees. For more information, click here.