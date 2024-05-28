Rob Marchant, Hampshire auctioneer for Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: "The building is situated in sight of the Square Tower and Hotwalls and opposite the Cathedral in the heart of Old Portsmouth.

“For many years the building traded as the landmark Monk's Bar both in private ownership and then through the Gales Brewery.

“When Gales was acquired by Fullers, which already have other pub and dining interests in the vicinity, the decision was made to close Monk's Bar.

“However, it is considered that the building could once again be returned to its former use as a splendid bar and restaurant with a significant level of bar and eating space over the ground and first floors.

“The upper floors are, at present, arranged as living accommodation and had previously provided a home for a previous owner and then latterly the pub/restaurant management and a chef.

“There is the major advantage of rear access to the building with a wrought iron staircase providing independent access to the upper floors, if required.

“It is considered that the building offers huge scope and potential for a return to its former use or alternatively other commercial uses or perhaps a conversion into a significant residential dwelling may be a further option that prospective purchasers may wish to consider, subject to planning consents.”

