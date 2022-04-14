The detached house is in a peaceful cul-de-sac and within easy reach of shops, bus routes, parks and schools in Cowplain.

It has two storeys and includes a porch, hallway, cloakroom, 19ft sitting room, separate dining room and kitchen / breakfast room on the ground floor with four bedrooms, the master with an en-suite shower room and family

bathroom on the first floor.

It has gas central heating, double-glazing, off-road car parking, a gated driveway, garage and an enclosed rear garden, and agents Town and Country say that an early viewing is recommended ‘in order appreciate both the

accommodation and location on offer’.

The detached double garage is more than 16ft by 16ft and has a large up-and-over door, and power, and there’s also off-road parking for two cars.

The front garden has a lawn with shingle borders.

The sitting room – a good size at 19ft 3in by 11ft 5in has double-glazed windows to side aspect, two double radiators, and a surround fireplace with a pebble inlay and a hearth.

There is a downstairs toilet in the cloakroom and the kitchen/breakfast room has a central island with a breakfast bar on three sides.

The home is off Bulls Copse Lane, within easy reach of the A3.

2 Oaks Coppice is on sale with Town and Country, 141 Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth.

Call 023 9327 7288 or email [email protected]

