See inside this 'beautiful' and historic seven-bedroom home in Havant worth £2.75m

Surrounded by just under four acres of gardens and grounds, the seven-bedroom detached home, comes complete with a swimming pool, garages and what’s left of Warblington Castle – a fortified Tudor courtyard house, built for Margaret Pole, the Countess of Salisbury, in the first half of the 16th century.

Records of a manor on this site actually date back to the 1300s and perhaps earlier, and in addition to the building itself what remains of the moat can still be seen in the surrounding grounds.

The house has ‘enormous’ character with ‘beautiful’ exposed stonework, stone flagged floors and exposed beams.

‘Generous’ hallways and landings lead to light and spacious reception rooms.

In addition to the generous reception rooms there is a large kitchen/family room complete with open fireplace and large bay window looking out over the surrounding grounds. The practicalities of living in the country are well-catered for with a large boot room and utility room, whilst beneath the house there are extensive wine cellars.

The bedroom accommodation is arranged over first and second floors, totalling some seven bedrooms, two shower rooms and bathroom. The second floor with its vaulted ceilings and particularly large rooms could lend itself to creating an apartment for guests or extended family members if required.

Despite its ‘idyllic’ rural setting, Warblington Castle is still within close proximity of Portsmouth and has good rail links to London, as well as access to Emsworth and the ‘excellent’ sailing opportunities offered by this part of the south coast.The property is listed by Strutt & Parker for £2.75m.

