Spacious four-bedroom detached family home in Portsmouth for £535,000 | Purplebricks

A well-presented family home offering generous living space and modern amenities in a sought-after location.

Located on Union Road in Portsmouth, this generously sized four-bedroom detached house is listed for £535,000. Offering ample living space, modern amenities, and a convenient location, it presents an excellent opportunity for families seeking comfort and practicality.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its thoughtfully designed layout.

Inside, the ground floor features a welcoming hallway leading to a spacious living room with a bay window, providing plenty of natural light. The modern kitchen/dining room is fitted with integrated appliances, including a double oven, hob with extractor, dishwasher, fridge, and freezer. A separate utility room and downstairs WC add further convenience.

Upstairs, the property offers four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the principal bedroom benefiting from its own en-suite shower room. A modern family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Externally, the home enjoys an enclosed rear garden, ideal for family use and entertaining. To the front, there is off-street parking for two vehicles and access to a private garage, perfect for storage or secure parking.

This home is one of dozens available in Portsmouth on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-portsmouth.

