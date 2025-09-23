The home is arranged over three floors | Purplebricks

Spacious four-bedroom family home on Northover Road, Portsmouth, offered with no onward chain and huge potential to modernise

Buyers looking for a family-sized home with plenty of scope to make their own will find this Portsmouth property a standout opportunity.

On the market for £299,950, the four-bedroom terraced house on Northover Road is offered with no onward chain and is spread across three floors, giving ample flexibility for growing families.

Purplebricks are marketing this spacious freehold property, complete with garage, garden, and excellent links to schools, shops and the city centre. See more here.

The house has a huge scope for improvement | Purplebricks

Inside, the ground floor offers two separate reception rooms, a fitted kitchen with adjoining utility area, and a cloakroom.

At a glance Four bedrooms Two reception rooms Kitchen with utility area Bathroom and two cloakrooms Enclosed garden and garage Freehold – council tax band C

The upper floors are home to four well-proportioned bedrooms, a family bathroom and an additional cloakroom, making it a practical choice for family living.

Outside, the enclosed rear garden and garage provide space for parking, storage or simply enjoying time outdoors. With updating, this house has superb potential to become a stylish and comfortable family base.

