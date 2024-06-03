Fresh faced new build bungalow comes with four bedrooms and has no forward chain

By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
A gorgeously new bungalow has hit the market for £700,000 and a buyer can move straight in.

This property comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden and parking. This property is a new build and there is no forward chain.

The listing says: “nexa Properties are delighted to welcome to the market this exceptional and unique residence situated in the popular location of Portchester, Fareham. This four/five bedroom detached bungalow is unique in its design and built in late 2023 offers the purchaser a 10 year warranty with the added bonus of no forward chain.

"As you enter through the main front door, you are greeted by a wide entrance hallways which leads to every room of the house. The property itself offers versatility to be used with five separate bedrooms, two offering en-suites or a separate study, games room or snug away from the main hub of the home.”

This property is on the market for £700,000 and it is being sold with NEXA Properties Limited. For more information, click here.

1. Portchester Road, Fareham, £700,000

2. Portchester Road, Fareham, £700,000

3. Portchester Road, Fareham, £700,000

4. Portchester Road, Fareham, £700,000

