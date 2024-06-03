The listing says: “nexa Properties are delighted to welcome to the market this exceptional and unique residence situated in the popular location of Portchester , Fareham . This four/five bedroom detached bungalow is unique in its design and built in late 2023 offers the purchaser a 10 year warranty with the added bonus of no forward chain.

"As you enter through the main front door, you are greeted by a wide entrance hallways which leads to every room of the house. The property itself offers versatility to be used with five separate bedrooms, two offering en-suites or a separate study, games room or snug away from the main hub of the home.”