Gorgeous Old Portsmouth home with stunning Solent views is right next to popular Spice Island Inn - In pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST

Explore this historic Old Portsmouth home, offering two bedrooms and breathtaking Solent views.

This two bedroom home, in the heart of Old Portsmouth, comes with two reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as gorgeous views of the Solent.

The listing says: “This individually designed and built house was aptly named as it originally started its life as the Still Tavern, recorded in 1733.

“Nowadays Still House provides 1438 sq ft of living space including the car port and is arranged over four floors with outstanding, uninterrupted views of the harbour and over rooftops of the Still and West pub towards the Solent and the Isle of Wight.”

This home is on the market for £700,000 with Fine and Country. Taje

For more information about this home, click here.

This two bedroom home is in the heart of Old Portsmouth and comes with two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

1. Old Portsmouth, £700,000

This two bedroom home is in the heart of Old Portsmouth and comes with two bathrooms and two reception rooms. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property is on the market for £700,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country.

2. Old Portsmouth, £700,000

This property is on the market for £700,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "This individually designed and built house was aptly named as it originally started its life as the Still Tavern, recorded in 1733."

3. Old Portsmouth, £700,000

The listing says: "This individually designed and built house was aptly named as it originally started its life as the Still Tavern, recorded in 1733." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is being sold with Fine and Country for £700,000.

4. Old Portsmouth, £700,000

This home is being sold with Fine and Country for £700,000. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice