This two bedroom home, in the heart of Old Portsmouth, comes with two reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as gorgeous views of the Solent.

The listing says: “This individually designed and built house was aptly named as it originally started its life as the Still Tavern, recorded in 1733.

“Nowadays Still House provides 1438 sq ft of living space including the car port and is arranged over four floors with outstanding, uninterrupted views of the harbour and over rooftops of the Still and West pub towards the Solent and the Isle of Wight.”

