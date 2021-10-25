The Queens Hotel in Queens Road is on the market for £375,000 and is listed by Lowrey’s Property Sales and Lettings.

It has five bedrooms, according to Zoopla.

The property is currently tenanted until June 2022, when the lease will expire.

The listing on Zoopla states: ‘Please also note that this is a serious business/residential opportunity and all prospective interest will be subject to confirmation of funds and proceedability.

‘We really don't want any 'sightseers' or 'timewasters' as the current Landlord has a business to run.’

It is believed the property was built sometime around 1896.

