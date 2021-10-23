See inside an 'exceptional' house in Cosham with incredible modern features

The property has three bedrooms and comes with off road parking for two – it is listed for £375,000.

It can be found in Hawthorne Crescent, Cosham and while it may look like your standard home from outside, once you step inside you are sure to be wowed.

The house is ‘immaculate’ throughout and has a very modern feel.

It boasts a large extension to the rear with skylight and bi-folds providing open plan living to its finest.

There is a separate living room to the front of the property also and a downstairs w/c completing the ground floor accommodation.

Moving upstairs there is a modern family bathroom, three bedrooms, two of which are double bedrooms and one smaller bedroom which is currently being used as a dressing room.

Externally via the bi-folds you access the south facing garden providing you great indoor-outdoor living.

The garden is landscaped and features a summer house/games room.

Castles are the estate agents who have listed the house – and you can contact them on 02394 318899 or visit the website here

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Photo: Castles Photo Sales

2. Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Photo: Castles Photo Sales

3. Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Photo: Castles Photo Sales

4. Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham Photo: Castles Photo Sales