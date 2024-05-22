Grade II listed property designed by architecture Thomas Ellis Owen offers elegance and is beautiful

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:13 BST
An elegant six bedroom property in the heart of Southsea has come onto the market for £1,185,000.

This property, located in Kent Road, comes with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as parking and a back garden. This house is in the heart of the city and it is in a very desirable location.

The listing says: “A historically important Grade II listed house that offers gracious living over four storeys comprising 6 double bedrooms, 3 shower/bathrooms, 5 reception rooms and 2 kitchens with an extensive rear courtyard garden, rear access for vehicles and off-street parking in a shared front drive. Queensbury was extensively renovated in 2005 and won a ‘Best Renovation’ award.“This wonderful home forms part of an imposing terrace designed and built in 1841 by the renowned architect Thomas Ellis Owen.”

This property is on the market for £1,185,000 and it is being sold with Keller Williams Advantage. For more information, click here.

