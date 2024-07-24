Hampshire House Prices: 17 most and least expensive streets in Portsmouth including Cousins Grove

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Portsmouth has a huge range of price tags when it comes to buying a home – here are some of the most and least expensive streets.

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Portsmouth postcodes. Some of the most expensive streets include Cousins Grove and Driftwood Gardens with an average price tag of over £900,000. Some of the cheapest roads include St Mary’s Road and Simpson Road with prrices of less approximately £60,000.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Portsdown Hill Road (PO6) sold for £1,700,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Homerose House (PO5), Kingston Road (PO5) and Fratton Road (PO5).”

Here are 17 of the most and least expensive streets in Portsmouth:

