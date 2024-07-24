Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Portsmouth postcodes. Some of the most expensive streets include Cousins Grove and Driftwood Gardens with an average price tag of over £900,000. Some of the cheapest roads include St Mary’s Road and Simpson Road with prrices of less approximately £60,000.
Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Portsdown Hill Road (PO6) sold for £1,700,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Homerose House (PO5), Kingston Road (PO5) and Fratton Road (PO5).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.