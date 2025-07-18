Hampshire housebuilder submits detailed plans for its first phase of new homes at Berewood Garden Village, Waterlooville

Hampshire-based housebuilder, Bargate, has submitted its first phase of detailed plans for a consented housing development site in Berewood Garden Village, Waterlooville, to Winchester City Council.

The newly lodged reserved matters application sets out design details for the first of two phases to be delivered by the award-winning regional housebuilder at Berewood, comprising 62 mixed tenure homes in the first stage.

Bargate’s new development is part of Grainger plc’s, the largest listed residential landlord, wider Berewood Masterplan, which received outline planning permission in March 2012 to deliver at least 2,550 homes and local amenities. Bargate is the first and currently only Hampshire housebuilder working with the master developers on this extensive 250-acre scheme, alongside a handful of national and PLC providers.

Bargate’s new community - phase 11B - falls within the ‘Garden Suburb’ area of the Berewood Masterplan and is positioned on the western boundary, overlooking open countryside and a nature reserve. The proposed plans include an attractive mix of high EPC-rated one- to four-bedroom homes, all with Bargate’s signature quality craftsmanship, traditional style and iconic gable porches. The housebuilder will also deliver a play area and footpath network, connecting to the wider scheme.

Bargate’s plans indicate that many of the new homes are to feature garages, with parking generally provided on-plot. Additional visitor parking is incorporated within the proposal, and every home will benefit from its own EV charging point. Air-source heat pumps and PV solar panels will be delivered as standard.

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate, commented: “We’re delighted to be submitting Bargate’s first detailed plans for Berewood Garden Village. We’ve worked tirelessly with the master planners to ensure the overall design code is upheld, whilst bringing Bargate’s hallmark architectural elements, first-class craftsmanship and high-spec interiors.

“This particular designated development area is an idyllic spot, with uninterrupted views of the nature reserve, ponds and close proximity to play areas and the primary school due to open later this year. It’s without doubt an ideal location for first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizers, and we can’t wait to bring our thoughtfully designed and energy-efficient homes here to this fantastic growing community.”

David McCarthy, Senior Project Manager at Grainger plc, added: “It’s great to see the submission of the first phase of detailed housing plans from Bargate. This marks an important step in bringing our shared vision for the Berewood community to life. We look forward to working closely together to ensure the delivery of high-quality homes that meet the needs of future residents.”

Of the 62 homes, 40% will be allocated for much-needed affordable housing. These 25 affordable homes will be available for both shared ownership and affordable rent.

Berewood sits close to the bustling town of Waterlooville. With easy access to the A3, great links to London and the picturesque coastlines of Hampshire only a few miles away, Berewood combines the beauty of country living with all the benefits of nearby towns, commuter routes and coastline.

Established in 2006, Bargate is a regional housebuilder operating across the South, headquartered in Fair Oak. With a stellar reputation, Bargate received a five-star rating in the 2025 Home Builders Federation (HBF) Customer Satisfaction Survey, whilst delivering 250 homes and its highest turnover for the 2024/5 financial year.

Bargate recently started onsite enabling works for its 100th development, with current developments for sale including its flagship Rivercross scheme located in Warsash, Heritage Place at North Stoneham Park in Eastleigh, and Norton Chase in Lovedean. New developments will be launched later this year.

For more information, visit: https://www.bargatehomes.co.uk/