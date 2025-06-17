The property is listed with Purplebricks and ready for viewings | Purplebricks

A fully refurbished 3‑bedroom detached home in Havant with garage, driveway and private garden, listed via Purplebricks at guide £450k–£475k — move‑in ready.

You really don’t want to miss this beautifully refurbished three‑bedroom detached home tucked away at the end of a peaceful cul‑de‑sac in Havant, opposite a charming wild copse, with a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000 via Purplebricks.

Listed by Purplebricks, it’s ready and waiting for viewings—just follow the link to book.

The quality of the recent renovation is immediately apparent as you step into the spacious, light‑filled living room, stylish kitchen/diner, and snug, all finished to a high standard with elegant fixtures throughout.

There’s room for everyone, including a generous hallway, an updated family bathroom plus an ensuite off the main bedroom, and a welcoming entrance hall that hints at the care taken in every corner.

Outside, the driveway easily accommodates multiple cars and leads to a garage, while the private rear garden is a peaceful spot for alfresco dining or enjoying the tranquillity of the copse behind.

Located in Havant, you’re within easy reach of local schools, shops and services, and transport is a breeze thanks to nearby rail and road links, making it practical as well as pretty. Purplebricks has a strong presence in the area, where demand for quality detached homes like this is consistently high.

At a glance: Price: Guide £450,000–£475,000 Location: Havant Bedrooms: 3 detached Key selling point: Recently refurbished throughout with parking, garage & lovely garden

