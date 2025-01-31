Hayling Island land with detailed planning permission for three bedroom detached home on sale for £200,000

Have you been searching for the perfect piece of land to build your forever home?

This plot of land, located in Station Road, comes with detailed planning permission for a three bedroom detached home.

The listing says: “Freehold building plot measuring 0.102 acres and situated in a prime residential area in the favoured West Town district of Hayling Island. The plot is level and surrounded by residential housing to three sides.

“West Town offers a good range of retail outlets including a supermarket and restaurants whilst the seafront is within walking distance.

“If you are looking for a single building plot with detailed planning permission for a three bedroom detached house to make your "forever" home then book your viewing now.”

The land is being sold with Purple Bricks for £200,000. For more information about this land for sale, click here.

