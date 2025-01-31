This plot of land, located in Station Road, comes with detailed planning permission for a three bedroom detached home.
The listing says: “Freehold building plot measuring 0.102 acres and situated in a prime residential area in the favoured West Town district of Hayling Island. The plot is level and surrounded by residential housing to three sides.
“West Town offers a good range of retail outlets including a supermarket and restaurants whilst the seafront is within walking distance.
“If you are looking for a single building plot with detailed planning permission for a three bedroom detached house to make your "forever" home then book your viewing now.”
The land is being sold with Purple Bricks for £200,000. For more information about this land for sale, click here.
