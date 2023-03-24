News you can trust since 1877
Hayling Island property: Ground-floor flat sells for £100,000 at auction

A ground-floor flat on Hayling Island has sold for £100,000 at an auction.

By Tom Morton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT

The one-bedroom property at 10 Creek Road was among 141 lots listed in England by Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers and members of Portsmouth Property Association.

Rob Marchant, Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘The flat, which has a rear parking space and is on the remainder of a 118-year lease from 2009, went for £100,000.’

A ground-floor flat in Creek Road on Hayling Island has sold at auction for £100,000 Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers
Re-available lots include a house in multiple occupation at 21 Lawrence road, Southsea – the property with eight letting rooms and let at £43,200 per annum, had a guide price of £420,000 to £440,000.

Clive Emson Auctioneers’ next auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday, May 4, with bidding opening 48 hours beforehand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lot entries close on Tuesday, April 11, with the catalogue available from Saturday, April 15.

See Homes and Gardens section on portsmouth.co.uk for more property news.

