The one-bedroom property at 10 Creek Road was among 141 lots listed in England by Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers and members of Portsmouth Property Association.

Rob Marchant, Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘The flat, which has a rear parking space and is on the remainder of a 118-year lease from 2009, went for £100,000.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW SEE: Look inside one of the cheapest houses on sale in Portsmouth

A ground-floor flat in Creek Road on Hayling Island has sold at auction for £100,000 Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Re-available lots include a house in multiple occupation at 21 Lawrence road, Southsea – the property with eight letting rooms and let at £43,200 per annum, had a guide price of £420,000 to £440,000.

Clive Emson Auctioneers’ next auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday, May 4, with bidding opening 48 hours beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lot entries close on Tuesday, April 11, with the catalogue available from Saturday, April 15.