See inside one of the cheapest homes in Portsmouth, which is on the market for £160,000 – and it comes with parking.

This one-bedroom property is nestled in Stroudley Avenue, Drayton, and would be a perfect buy for first time buyers with a smaller budget.

The is only a stone’s throw from the M27 and comes with off-road parking, which is a huge draw.

It comes with a spacious living room area, a double bedroom and a fitted kitchen which has wall and base units, an electric oven and space for facilities including a washing machine and fridge freezer.

When entering the house through a private entrance, there is a set of stairs that lead up to the living spaces which are situated on the first floor and this is currently one of the cheapest houses in Portsmouth that has been added to Zoopla.

The bathroom has a bath with an over head shower, a basin and a toilet, and this space could easily be transformed into a contemporary room.

This property is currently on the market for £160,00 and there is no forward chain.

For more information contact Beals Estate Agents on 02392 652 722.

