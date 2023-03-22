News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
9 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
10 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
40 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

For sale in Portsmouth: This one-bedroom property is one of the cheapest homes in Portsmouth on Zoopla - with off road parking

See inside one of the cheapest homes in Portsmouth, which is on the market for £160,000 – and it comes with parking.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:50 GMT

This one-bedroom property is nestled in Stroudley Avenue, Drayton, and would be a perfect buy for first time buyers with a smaller budget.

NOW READ: Portsmouth home comes with a Love Island-style firepit

The is only a stone’s throw from the M27 and comes with off-road parking, which is a huge draw.

SEE ALSO: For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with open plan living space perfect for first time buyers

It comes with a spacious living room area, a double bedroom and a fitted kitchen which has wall and base units, an electric oven and space for facilities including a washing machine and fridge freezer.

When entering the house through a private entrance, there is a set of stairs that lead up to the living spaces which are situated on the first floor and this is currently one of the cheapest houses in Portsmouth that has been added to Zoopla.

The bathroom has a bath with an over head shower, a basin and a toilet, and this space could easily be transformed into a contemporary room.

This property is currently on the market for £160,00 and there is no forward chain.

For more information contact Beals Estate Agents on 02392 652 722.

This one bedroom property is the cheapest home in Portsmouth on Zoopla. Picture credit: Zoopla

1. Stroudley Avenue

This one bedroom property is the cheapest home in Portsmouth on Zoopla. Picture credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room area is spacious. Picture credit: Zoopla

2. Stroudley Avenue

The living room area is spacious. Picture credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The double bedroom. Picture credit: Zoopla

3. Stroudley Avenue

The double bedroom. Picture credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The bathroom comes with a bath and over head shower. Picture credit: Zoopla

4. Stroudley Avenue

The bathroom comes with a bath and over head shower. Picture credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
PortsmouthZooplaM27Love Island